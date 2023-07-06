In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Ispire Technology, up about 10.2% and shares of Altria Group up about 0.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, down on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Seneca Foods, trading up by about 2.3% and The Simply Good Foods Company, trading higher by about 1.5% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Food Stocks

