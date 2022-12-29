In trading on Thursday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Vaxart, up about 15.7% and shares of Instil Bio up about 15.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 4.8% as a group, led by TG Therapeutics, trading up by about 28% and Akebia Therapeutics, trading up by about 18.6% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

