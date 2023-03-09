Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Beverages & Wineries, General Contractors & Builders

March 09, 2023 — 01:28 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, beverages & wineries shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Splash Beverage Group, up about 10.4% and shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading up by about 3.1% and D.R. Horton, trading up by about 2.9% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

