In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of First Foundation, up about 13.9% and shares of Capitol Federal Financial up about 13.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Ardagh Metal Packaging, trading up by about 9.5% and Masco, trading higher by about 5.9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Metals Fabrication & Products

