Thursday Sector Leaders: Banking & Savings, Metals Fabrication & Products

October 26, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, banking & savings shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of First Foundation, up about 13.9% and shares of Capitol Federal Financial up about 13.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by Ardagh Metal Packaging, trading up by about 9.5% and Masco, trading higher by about 5.9% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

