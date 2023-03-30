In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 12.8% and shares of Bird Global up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Danimer Scientific, trading higher by about 10.3% and Loop Industries, trading up by about 9.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Rubber & Plastics

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.