Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Rubber & Plastics

March 30, 2023 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 12.8% and shares of Bird Global up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Danimer Scientific, trading higher by about 10.3% and Loop Industries, trading up by about 9.4% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

