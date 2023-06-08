In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Carvana, up about 38.4% and shares of Vroom up about 12.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Caledonia Mining, trading up by about 5.7% and McEwen Mining, trading higher by about 4.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Precious Metals

