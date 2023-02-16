Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

February 16, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Travelcenters of America, up about 70.6% and shares of Rush Enterprises up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Community Health Systems, trading higher by about 42.6% and National Healthcare, trading higher by about 2.3% on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

