Thursday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Thursday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Travelcenters of America, up about 70.6% and shares of Rush Enterprises up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Community Health Systems, trading higher by about 42.6% and National Healthcare, trading higher by about 2.3% on Thursday.

