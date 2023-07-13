In trading on Thursday, asset management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Alti Global, up about 10.2% and shares of Alliancebernstein Holding up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are vehicle manufacturers shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Nikola, trading up by about 37.7% and Proterra, trading up by about 8.1% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Asset Management, Vehicle Manufacturers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.