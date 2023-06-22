In trading on Thursday, application software shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Steel Connect, up about 953.8% and shares of Edgio up about 28.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Vroom, trading higher by about 9.8% and Carvana, trading higher by about 4.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Auto Dealerships

