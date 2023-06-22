News & Insights

Markets
STCN

Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Auto Dealerships

June 22, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, application software shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Steel Connect, up about 953.8% and shares of Edgio up about 28.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Vroom, trading higher by about 9.8% and Carvana, trading higher by about 4.4% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Auto Dealerships
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Auto Dealerships

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STCN
EGIO
VRM
CVNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.