In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Express, up about 46.9% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Ciena, trading up by about 20.3% and Cardlytics, trading up by about 18.8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Information Technology Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.