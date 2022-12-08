Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Information Technology Services

December 08, 2022 — 02:26 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Express, up about 46.9% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Ciena, trading up by about 20.3% and Cardlytics, trading up by about 18.8% on Thursday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
