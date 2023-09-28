In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Chicos Fas, up about 62.8% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 9.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading higher by about 9.2% and Emerald Holding, trading higher by about 6.9% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks

