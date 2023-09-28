News & Insights

Markets
CHS

Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks

September 28, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Chicos Fas, up about 62.8% and shares of Torrid Holdings up about 9.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, trading higher by about 9.2% and Emerald Holding, trading higher by about 6.9% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Advertising StocksVIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Advertising Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHS
CURV
CCO
EEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.