News & Insights

Markets
VFF

Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Specialty Retail Stocks

August 31, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 19.5% and shares of Adecoagro down about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Academy Sports and Outdoors, trading up by about 12.1% and 1-800-FLOWERS.com, trading up by about 10.7% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFF
AGRO
ASO
FLWS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.