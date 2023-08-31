In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.6%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 19.5% and shares of Adecoagro down about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Academy Sports and Outdoors, trading up by about 12.1% and 1-800-FLOWERS.com, trading up by about 10.7% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Specialty Retail Stocks

