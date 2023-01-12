Markets
Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

January 12, 2023 — 12:10 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.9%. Leading the group were shares of Appharvest, up about 29.4% and shares of Adecoagro up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Permianville Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 7.1% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 4.7% on Thursday.

