In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 10.3% and shares of Dole up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Chegg, trading higher by about 12.5% and Gaotu Techedu, trading higher by about 4.8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Education & Training Services

