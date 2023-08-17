News & Insights

Markets
VFF

Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Education & Training Services

August 17, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Village Farms International, up about 10.3% and shares of Dole up about 2.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Chegg, trading higher by about 12.5% and Gaotu Techedu, trading higher by about 4.8% on Thursday.

Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Education & Training Services
VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFF
DOLE
CHGG
GOTU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.