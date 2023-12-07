In trading on Thursday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cresud, up about 5.1% and shares of Alico up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Vuzix, trading higher by about 3.6% and Silicom, trading up by about 3.2% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Computer Peripherals

