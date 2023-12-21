News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostics

December 21, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Triumph Group, up about 29.3% and shares of Terran Orbital up about 16.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by GeneDx Holdings, trading up by about 16.9% and Natera, trading up by about 5.5% on Thursday.

