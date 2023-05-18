News & Insights

Thursday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Semiconductors

May 18, 2023 — 12:12 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of Groupon, up about 17.9% and shares of Magnite up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Kopin, trading up by about 17.9% and Rambus, trading up by about 9.6% on Thursday.

