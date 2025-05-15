Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 7.29% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.52% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.33% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 14.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is up 19.69% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 28.55% year-to-date. Combined, STE and VTRS make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Healthcare +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.5%

