Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.7%. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 7.29% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.52% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.33% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 14.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.9% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. STERIS plc, meanwhile, is up 19.69% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 28.55% year-to-date. Combined, STE and VTRS make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.7%
|Healthcare
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.5%
