Thursday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

March 13, 2025 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 1.72% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.15% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 1.27% year-to-date. Combined, AES and FE make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 4.31% on a year-to-date basis. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.38% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, ZBH and MRK make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities-0.1%
Healthcare-1.0%
Consumer Products-1.2%
Financial-1.2%
Materials-1.2%
Industrial-1.4%
Energy-1.4%
Technology & Communications-1.8%
Services-2.2%

