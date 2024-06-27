Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 18.17% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 210.01% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 16.50% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PANW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.26% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 126.47% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 10.44% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AEP make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Energy -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.4% Materials -0.5%

