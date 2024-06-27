Markets
SMCI

Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

June 27, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 18.17% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 210.01% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 16.50% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and PANW make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.26% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 126.47% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 10.44% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AEP make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Energy-0.1%
Healthcare-0.2%
Consumer Products-0.4%
Services-0.4%
Materials-0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ACRV Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NR
 SCWX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ACRV Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NR-> SCWX market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
PANW
XLK
VST
AEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.