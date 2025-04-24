Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 3.5%. Within the sector, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.0% and 12.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 11.65% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.83% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 17.13% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and MCHP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and down 0.65% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 12.77% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DD make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +3.5% Materials +2.6% Industrial +2.1% Energy +1.7% Healthcare +1.3% Financial +1.3% Services +1.1% Utilities +0.5% Consumer Products +0.1%

