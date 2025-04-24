Markets
NOW

Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

April 24, 2025 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 3.5%. Within the sector, ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.0% and 12.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.5% on the day, and down 11.65% year-to-date. ServiceNow Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.83% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 17.13% year-to-date. Combined, NOW and MCHP make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and down 0.65% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 0.74% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 12.77% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DD make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+3.5%
Materials+2.6%
Industrial+2.1%
Energy+1.7%
Healthcare+1.3%
Financial+1.3%
Services+1.1%
Utilities+0.5%
Consumer Products+0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Earnings Calendar
 HOME Insider Buying
 AVD Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Calendar-> HOME Insider Buying-> AVD Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
MCHP
XLK
FCX
DD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.