Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

October 17, 2024 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Within the sector, Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 20.99% year-to-date. Broadcom Inc, meanwhile, is up 66.46% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc. is up 33.14% year-to-date. Combined, AVGO and MU make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 10.47% on a year-to-date basis. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 65.77% year-to-date, and Hess Corp, is down 2.92% year-to-date. HES makes up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.6%
Energy+0.3%
Financial+0.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Services-0.2%
Healthcare-0.5%
Utilities-0.7%

