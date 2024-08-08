Thursday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

News & Insights

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.1%. Within the sector, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.8% and 8.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.7% on the day, and up 6.68% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.16% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 13.80% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and ON make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and up 8.06% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.24% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 19.08% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+3.1%
Energy+2.4%
Industrial+2.3%
Materials+1.9%
Healthcare+1.8%
Services+1.5%
Financial+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.0%
Utilities+0.7%

