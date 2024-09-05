Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 9.76% year-to-date. Dollar Tree Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.68% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 16.97% year-to-date. Combined, DLTR and AMZN make up approximately 14.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.5% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.84% on a year-to-date basis. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.95% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 27.60% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and PNW make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.1% Utilities -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Energy -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Industrial -0.9%

