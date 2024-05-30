Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.1%. Within the sector, Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 12.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 4.20% year-to-date. Best Buy Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.68% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 38.51% year-to-date. BBY makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 13.22% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.69% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc, is down 11.61% year-to-date. Combined, AES and XEL make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+1.1%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
