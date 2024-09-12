Thursday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.2%. Within the sector, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.6% and 6.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 11.51% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.78% year-to-date, and Kroger Co is up 21.42% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Among large Materials stocks, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 8.22% on a year-to-date basis. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.36% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc. is up 5.39% year-to-date. NEM makes up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Materials +1.0% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.2%

