Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Seadrill, up about 39.8% and shares of VAALCO Energy, up about 18.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by PBF Energy, trading higher by about 5.3% and Delek US Holdings, trading higher by about 4.8% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.