Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.4% and 18.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 16.03% year-to-date. eBay Inc., meanwhile, is up 49.17% year-to-date, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is up 12.92% year-to-date. CHRW makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.23% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 15.81% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 8.85% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and FE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.1%
|Healthcare
|-2.6%
