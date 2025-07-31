Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.4% and 18.2%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 16.03% year-to-date. eBay Inc., meanwhile, is up 49.17% year-to-date, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is up 12.92% year-to-date. CHRW makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 14.23% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 15.81% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 8.85% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and FE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.7% Utilities +0.4% Energy -0.3% Services -0.6% Financial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.1% Healthcare -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling

 ETFs Holding KO

 XPEV Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.