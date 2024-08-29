Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.8%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 15.78% year-to-date. GE Vernova Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.04% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc is up 20.16% year-to-date. GEV makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 15.19% on a year-to-date basis. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.19% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 6.19% year-to-date. Combined, CRWD and ON make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.5% Energy +1.4% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +1.2% Financial +0.7% Utilities +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Services +0.1%

