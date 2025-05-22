Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 7.87% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.24% year-to-date, and L3Harris Technologies Inc is up 13.90% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and LHX make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.85% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.61% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 18.61% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products 0.0% Energy -0.0% Services -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.3% Utilities -1.0%

