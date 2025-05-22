Thursday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 7.87% year-to-date. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.24% year-to-date, and L3Harris Technologies Inc is up 13.90% year-to-date. Combined, UAL and LHX make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.85% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.61% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 18.61% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-1.0%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Jeremy Grantham
SCHB Videos
GMDA market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.