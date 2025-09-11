Markets
CNC

Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

September 11, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 2.29% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.43% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 34.63% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 10.70% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.64% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 24.25% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+2.0%
Materials+1.8%
Services+1.7%
Industrial+1.7%
Consumer Products+1.4%
Financial+1.4%
Technology & Communications+1.3%
Utilities+0.1%
Energy-0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 PESI Average Annual Return
 MFT Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding HWKN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PESI Average Annual Return-> MFT Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding HWKN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC
MOH
XLV
BLDR
EMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.