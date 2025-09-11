Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 2.0%. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 6.2%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 2.29% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.43% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 34.63% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and MOH make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 1.8%. Among large Materials stocks, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 10.70% on a year-to-date basis. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 3.64% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 24.25% year-to-date. EMN makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.0% Materials +1.8% Services +1.7% Industrial +1.7% Consumer Products +1.4% Financial +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.3% Utilities +0.1% Energy -0.2%

