Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within that group, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and down 1.97% year-to-date. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is down 11.62% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 12.49% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and VTRS make up approximately 10.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 9.93% on a year-to-date basis. Texas Pacific Land Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.41% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 33.06% year-to-date. SCHW makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare-0.3%
Financial-0.3%
Energy-0.3%
Utilities-0.6%
Services-0.7%
Technology & Communications-0.9%
Industrial-1.1%
Consumer Products-1.3%
Materials-1.3%

