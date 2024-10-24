Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 19.6% and 17.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 11.08% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.00% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 4.41% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and WST make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 20.8% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.59% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.88% year-to-date, and Pool Corp, is down 4.54% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Financial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services +0.1% Industrial -0.2% Energy -0.3% Utilities -0.5% Materials -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks

 LZB Average Annual Return

 CNXR Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.