Thursday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 19.6% and 17.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 11.08% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.00% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 4.41% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and WST make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 20.8% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.59% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.88% year-to-date, and Pool Corp, is down 4.54% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-1.1%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
LZB Average Annual Return
CNXR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.