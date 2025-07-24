Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Nasdaq OMX Group (Symbol: NDAQ) and Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.2% and 6.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 11.06% year-to-date. Nasdaq OMX Group, meanwhile, is up 23.04% year-to-date, and Globe Life Inc is up 19.40% year-to-date. Combined, NDAQ and GL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 12.98% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.78% year-to-date, and Sempra, is down 6.66% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and SRE make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Energy 0.0% Industrial -0.1% Services -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.4%

