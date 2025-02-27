Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 6.64% year-to-date. Invitation Homes Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.22% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp is up 0.89% year-to-date. ALL makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Among large Energy stocks, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 5.64% on a year-to-date basis. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 4.44% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 11.27% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and DVN make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Energy +0.9% Services +0.4% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.7% Utilities -1.2%

