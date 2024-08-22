Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 17.48% year-to-date. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.38% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, is down 9.53% year-to-date. BEN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.95% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.27% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 28.76% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and FANG make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Consumer Products
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
