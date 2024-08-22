Thursday Sector Leaders: Financial, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Within that group, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 1.7%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 17.48% year-to-date. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.38% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, is down 9.53% year-to-date. BEN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Energy stocks, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.95% on a year-to-date basis. Williams Cos Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.27% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 28.76% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and FANG make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.2% Energy +0.1% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.5% Consumer Products -0.6% Services -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4%

