Markets
FANG

Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities

April 17, 2025 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.0%. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 4.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 3.2% on the day, and down 3.18% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.42% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 29.13% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and APA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 4.14% on a year-to-date basis. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.16% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 25.66% year-to-date. Combined, FE and EIX make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+3.0%
Utilities+1.7%
Consumer Products+1.4%
Services+1.2%
Materials+0.9%
Financial+0.8%
Healthcare+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Technology & Communications+0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 MLAI Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of CRIT
 THR Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLAI Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of CRIT-> THR Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
APA
XLE
FE
EIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.