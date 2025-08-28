Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 6.37% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.58% year-to-date, and Expand Energy Corp is up 0.28% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and EXE make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.6% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.87% on a year-to-date basis. Datadog Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.75% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc, is down 12.23% year-to-date. Combined, DDOG and NOW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial -0.0% Services -0.2% Financial -0.4% Utilities -0.5% Materials -0.6% Healthcare -0.9% Consumer Products -1.0%

