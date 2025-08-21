Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.6%. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 2.54% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 7.80% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 10.22% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and SLB make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Materials stocks, Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 8.46% on a year-to-date basis. Packaging Corp of America, meanwhile, is down 5.85% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 8.18% year-to-date. Combined, PKG and IP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Materials +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Financial -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Utilities -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 HRTX Insider Buying

 TSL Options Chain

 Funds Holding ACTA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.