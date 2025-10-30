Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.3% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 5.74% year-to-date. Trane Technologies plc, meanwhile, is up 22.61% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 44.79% year-to-date. MPC makes up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.80% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.48% year-to-date, and Standard and Poors Global Inc, is down 0.96% year-to-date. SPGI makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.8%
