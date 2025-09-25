Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 1.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 8.63% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 45.15% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 17.84% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and EQT make up approximately 6.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.42% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is up 28.47% year-to-date, and CME Group is up 17.00% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and CME make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Financial -0.5% Utilities -0.9% Services -1.0% Technology & Communications -1.1% Industrial -1.1% Materials -1.5% Consumer Products -1.6% Healthcare -2.0%

