Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within the sector, Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) and Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 13.68% year-to-date. Kinder Morgan Inc., meanwhile, is up 66.41% year-to-date, and Williams Cos Inc is up 69.98% year-to-date. Combined, KMI and WMB make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 11.23% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 19.71% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 48.42% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.0%
|Materials
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.1%
