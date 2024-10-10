Thursday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 13.06% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.68% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 14.25% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.05% on a year-to-date basis. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.32% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 39.40% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
