Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.01% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 24.93% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 35.23% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 18.79% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 22.84% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 21.23% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Services -0.5% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.9% Energy -0.9% Industrial -1.2% Technology & Communications -2.1%

