Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.1% and 10.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 0.99% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.85% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 19.14% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.5% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.98% on a year-to-date basis. Yum! Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.19% year-to-date, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is up 9.72% year-to-date. Combined, YUM and HLT make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-2.0%
