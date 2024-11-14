Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.43% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 59.22% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 54.27% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.5% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 25.47% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 3.94% year-to-date, and Walt Disney Co. is up 20.90% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and DIS make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -0.9% Industrial -1.4%

