Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.3%. Within that group, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.3% and 3.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.43% year-to-date. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 59.22% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 54.27% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) and Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.5% and 5.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 25.47% on a year-to-date basis. Wynn Resorts Ltd, meanwhile, is up 3.94% year-to-date, and Walt Disney Co. is up 20.90% year-to-date. Combined, WYNN and DIS make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-1.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Closed End Funds List
Funds Holding CSIQ
DRCT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.