Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.9% and 2.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 6.04% year-to-date. J.M. Smucker Co., meanwhile, is down 6.75% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 27.80% year-to-date. SJM makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 7.39% on a year-to-date basis. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.56% year-to-date, and Insulet Corp, is down 11.29% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and PODD make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Services +0.1% Energy +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Industrial -0.7% Utilities -1.0%

