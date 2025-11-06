In trading on Thursday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Universal, up about 6.8% and shares of Turning Point Brands up about 2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Mativ, trading higher by about 19.2% and Sylvamo, trading up by about 1.4% on Thursday.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Paper & Forest Products

