Thursday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Precious Metals

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Navistar International, up about 5.6% and shares of Winnebago Industries up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Gold Fields, trading higher by about 4.9% and Golden Star Resources, trading up by about 3.2% on Thursday.

NAV WGO GFI GSS

