Thursday Sector Leaders: Vehicle Manufacturers, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles, up about 34.5% and shares of Arcimoto up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by S&W Seed Company, trading higher by about 23.3% and CVR Partners, trading up by about 2.9% on Thursday.

